Fame on Fire Deliver a Bit of Everything on Anthemic New Song ‘Plastic Heart’

Florida's Fame on Fire spent much of last year working on new material and "Plastic Heart," for which a music video was just released, is the first track to be released from those recording sessions.

Early last year, Loudwire singled out the group as one you may have missed in 2020, so don't sleep on them in 2022.

With "Plastic Heart," Fame on Fire's ability to seamlessly switch from angsty rap-rock to arena-built refrains with a flash of alternative flair. Unpredictable from moment to moment, the band provides listeners with a slice of everything in modern rock and even a bit of screaming, a vocal technique that has crawled out from the underground in recent years.

"'Plastic Heart' is one of the coolest songs we have ever done. It combines all the elements of what I believe makes us unique," said singer Bryan Kuznitz. "We added in some new flavors too. For instance, starting the song off with rapping and then hitting one of the biggest sounding hooks we’ve ever written. Tagged along with some very specific lyrics, I think the song is in a league of its own compared to anything we have released thus far."

Watch the video for "Plastic Heart" further down the page and view Fame on Fire's upcoming tour dates with Zero 9:36 below as well.

Fame on Fire, "Plastic Heart" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)

When I look into your eyes

I can see a thousand lies

And if I just walked away

Would your plastic heart break Yeah I guess it's time to face it

I'm unhappy and I hate it

Wish I could take back the past

And just fucking erase it

Spending money I don't have

And now you want me hated

Nothings ever good enough

You make things so complicated

And I swear if I walked out

Would you even hesitate

You'd be fucked up in a mansion

Somewhere out there in LA

Life is easy when you're heartless

I can see it on your face

And with all the drugs you take

I hope they make you go insane You'd do anything for a taste of fame

You might act different but you're still the same

And even though I don't let it show its killing me inside When I look into your eyes

I can see a thousand lies

And if I just walked away

Would your plastic heart break?

It's always a compromise

I've seen this shit a thousand times

And if I just walked away

Would your plastic heart break? In your world, there's no distractions

You look for satisfaction, you hurt yourself

Injecting all your imperfections Sticking needles in your face won't change your ways

You might look different but you're still the same

And even though I don't let it show it's killing me inside When I look into your eyes

I can see a thousand lies

And if I just walked away

Would your plastic heart break?

Its always a compromise

I've seen this shit a thousand times

And if I just walked away

Would your plastic heart break?

You'd do anything for a taste of fame

You might act different but you're still the same

And all, I know

When I look into your eyes

I can see a thousand lies And if I just walked away

Would your plastic heart break?

Its always a compromise

I've seen this shit a thousand times

And if I just walked away

Would your plastic heart break?

Would it break

And if I just walked away

Would your plastic heart break?

Fame on Fire, "Plastic Heart" Music Video

Zero 9:36 + Fame on Fire Tour Dates

March 02 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Top Cats

March 04 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

March 05 – Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground

March 06 – Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

March 08 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

March 09 – New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theater

March 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison

March 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Loving Touch

March 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Subterranean

March 15 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues

March 18 – Burnsville, Minn. @ The Garage

March 19 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s

March 20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

March 21 – Madison, Wis. @ High Noon

March 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ recordBar

March 25 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep

March 26 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Beehive

March 28 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Vera Project

March 30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

April 01 – Fresno, Calif. @ STRUMMERS

April 03 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Moroccan Lounge

April 04 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego

April 05 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Valley Bar

April 09 – Houston, Texas @ The Studio @ Warehouse Live

April 11 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

April 13 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

April 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

April 15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ High Watt