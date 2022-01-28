Fame on Fire Deliver a Bit of Everything on Anthemic New Song ‘Plastic Heart’
Florida's Fame on Fire spent much of last year working on new material and "Plastic Heart," for which a music video was just released, is the first track to be released from those recording sessions.
Early last year, Loudwire singled out the group as one you may have missed in 2020, so don't sleep on them in 2022.
With "Plastic Heart," Fame on Fire's ability to seamlessly switch from angsty rap-rock to arena-built refrains with a flash of alternative flair. Unpredictable from moment to moment, the band provides listeners with a slice of everything in modern rock and even a bit of screaming, a vocal technique that has crawled out from the underground in recent years.
"'Plastic Heart' is one of the coolest songs we have ever done. It combines all the elements of what I believe makes us unique," said singer Bryan Kuznitz. "We added in some new flavors too. For instance, starting the song off with rapping and then hitting one of the biggest sounding hooks we’ve ever written. Tagged along with some very specific lyrics, I think the song is in a league of its own compared to anything we have released thus far."
Watch the video for "Plastic Heart" further down the page and view Fame on Fire's upcoming tour dates with Zero 9:36 below as well.
Fame on Fire, "Plastic Heart" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)
When I look into your eyes
I can see a thousand lies
And if I just walked away
Would your plastic heart break
Yeah I guess it's time to face it
I'm unhappy and I hate it
Wish I could take back the past
And just fucking erase it
Spending money I don't have
And now you want me hated
Nothings ever good enough
You make things so complicated
And I swear if I walked out
Would you even hesitate
You'd be fucked up in a mansion
Somewhere out there in LA
Life is easy when you're heartless
I can see it on your face
And with all the drugs you take
I hope they make you go insane
You'd do anything for a taste of fame
You might act different but you're still the same
And even though I don't let it show its killing me inside
When I look into your eyes
I can see a thousand lies
And if I just walked away
Would your plastic heart break?
It's always a compromise
I've seen this shit a thousand times
And if I just walked away
Would your plastic heart break?
In your world, there's no distractions
You look for satisfaction, you hurt yourself
Injecting all your imperfections
Sticking needles in your face won't change your ways
You might look different but you're still the same
And even though I don't let it show it's killing me inside
When I look into your eyes
I can see a thousand lies
And if I just walked away
Would your plastic heart break?
Its always a compromise
I've seen this shit a thousand times
And if I just walked away
Would your plastic heart break?
You'd do anything for a taste of fame
You might act different but you're still the same
And all, I know
When I look into your eyes
I can see a thousand lies
And if I just walked away
Would your plastic heart break?
Its always a compromise
I've seen this shit a thousand times
And if I just walked away
Would your plastic heart break?
Would it break
And if I just walked away
Would your plastic heart break?
Fame on Fire, "Plastic Heart" Music Video
Zero 9:36 + Fame on Fire Tour Dates
March 02 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Top Cats
March 04 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage
March 05 – Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground
March 06 – Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
March 08 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
March 09 – New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theater
March 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison
March 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Loving Touch
March 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Subterranean
March 15 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues
March 18 – Burnsville, Minn. @ The Garage
March 19 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s
March 20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
March 21 – Madison, Wis. @ High Noon
March 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ recordBar
March 25 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep
March 26 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Beehive
March 28 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Vera Project
March 30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
April 01 – Fresno, Calif. @ STRUMMERS
April 03 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Moroccan Lounge
April 04 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego
April 05 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Valley Bar
April 09 – Houston, Texas @ The Studio @ Warehouse Live
April 11 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey
April 13 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
April 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
April 15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ High Watt