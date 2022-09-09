Ozzy Osbourne performed at halftime at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills game, which kicked off the new NFL season, but fans are quite angry that the NBC broadcast barely showed any of the two-song set.

Right before cutting to a commercial break following the conclusion of the first half, viewers were promised that the broadcast would return to feature a performance from a rock legend. Once the coverage came back, commentators and analysts on the field recapped the events of the first two quarters, lightly mentioning the background performer (Ozzy) as the video feed displayed roughly 15 seconds of the "Prince of Darkness" playing the title track to his new album, Patient Number 9.

And in a blink, it was back to discussing how lackluster the defending Super Bowl champion Rams looked against the ultra promising Bills, who went on to win the season opener by a score of 31 to 10.

Rock and metal fans felt cheated, especially considering that the 73-year-old icon's appearance was a much-hyped affair.

Was it wrong for fans to presume they'd be able to catch more than 15 seconds? Perhaps, but the broadcast certainly minimized it — almost to the point of non-existence — and it's yet another mainstream thorn in the side of this community that is just sick and tired of this style of music being diminished by others.

Fortunately, footage of the set has circulated online from those who were in attendance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. For "Patient Number 9," Ozzy was supported by producer Andrew Watt (guitar), Chris Chaney (bass) and Tommy Clufetos (drums), after which Zakk Wylde joined the group onstage to play "Crazy Train," giving the singer a twin guitar attack.

See what angry fans had to say about NBC's all-too-brief coverage of Ozzy's halftime show below.

^^