Iron Maiden's first new song since 2015, "The Writing on the Wall," has officially emerged, and fans worldwide have begun to react to it, offering their thoughts on the latest addition to the metal legends' canon.

Does the number continue in Iron Maiden's grand heavy metal tradition? Or does it take things in a slightly different direction when compared to the band's previous work? Everyone's got an opinion.

Listen to the track here; read its lyrics and learn about the song's meaning here. See fans' many and varied reactions to "The Writing on the Wall" and its accompanying video toward the bottom of this post.

The song's debut came after months — even years —of Iron Maiden members teasing the notion of new material. Many fans suspected a new album, the successor to The Book of Souls, would be announced as well, but Iron Maiden are mum so far regarding any details about a potential new full-length.

Still, "The Writing on the Wall" is more than enough to send metal fans into an absolute frenzy as Iron Maiden remain one of the genre's most consistent acts. Within minutes of the new song's release on Thursday (July 15), it was met both with glowing praise as well as critiques about its production attributes and remarks concerning its apparent "southern rock" twinge.

Here's what Iron Maiden fans across the globe are saying about the new single:

Fans React to Iron Maiden's New Song "The Writing on the Wall"