Fever 333 Cancel Fall 2024 Tour, Singer Issues Statement

Fever 333 have announced that they will be canceling their fall touring as singer Jason Aalon Butler offered an emotionally raw video statement speaking on his recent bout of depression.

In a post on Instagram captioned, "I appreciate this opportunity to be honest with you. Thank you."

Within the video itself, Butler confesses, “I come to you admittedly a bit uncomfortable and afraid, but grateful for the opportunity to be honest. Recently I’ve been faced with my most significant and challenging struggle with depression. And in a rather unusual turn of events, I became deeply depressed at a time where one would expect to be excitedly anticipating the release of a new album and a tour to support it."

He adds, "While I’m no stranger to these feelings, this time was different. And the mental period of anguish eventually devolved into physical ailments, and that affected not only me, but my family, my friends, and everyone around me, and that caused a pretty obvious turning point."

"I realized I need to delve into the root cause of my sadness," says the singer. "I probably have needed to do this for, no… I have needed to do this for quite some time. So in light of this, you know, I have to announce that I’ll be canceling the Fever tour. And while my instinct is to apologize, I do want to acknowledge, you know, this decision, and my belief in the decision.”

Butler Gets Support

The Fever 333 tour was set to kick off on Oct. 17 with dates booked through Nov. 8. Zulu, Move, Hue, Clique and Bucki Sugar were among the acts that were scheduled to spend time supporting the band on the tour.

As it turns out, Zulu provided a different kind of support in sharing the tour cancelation announcement with their fans.

“Unfortunately our upcoming run with @fever333 has been cancelled," stated the group. However, they offered, "We want to send all our love to Jason and wish him a well journey to healing and clarity. Trying to navigate touring while also going through depression is one of the hardest things to do. So much respect for being vulnerable and open with us and everyone about this. I know exactly how hard it can be to say admit these things, and we’re rooting for you over here absolutely!"

Zulu revealed that while the tour with Fever 333 will not be happening, they will have something for fans in California in November with additional info coming soon.

Despite the lack of a coming tour, Fever 333 will be releasing a new album. Darker White is due Oct. 4 and pre-orders are being taken through their website.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.