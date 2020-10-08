Fever 333 Announce ‘Wrong Generation’ EP, Global Livestream Tour

The events of 2020 have not been lost on Fever 333, who have a brand new EP on the way called Wrong Generation en route later this month. The album was penned after frontman Jason Aalon Butler spent 13 days marching in protests in Los Angeles after the murder of George Floyd. That collection is now set for an Oct. 23 release through Roadrunner / 333 Wreckords Crew.

Butler says, “This project is art as activism first. I’m talking about what’s happening and what needs to happen. I hope you understand there’s going to be pain in progress. After dismantling and deconstructing all of these things, we can find a beautiful place to be together. For me, this whole EP is that 13 days after 34 years. You fucked with the WRONG GENERATION.”

Wrong Generation will officially launch with the single "Bite Back," which is due on Oct. 19. And while touring remains on hold for the group, they will support the album with their first-ever global livestream tour. This includes a series of six consecutive ticketed livestreamed performances, each broadcast live in market specific time zones.

"World Tour for the Wrong Generation" will feature never-before-used proprietary audio technology, boasting unrivaled direct audio with close to zero latency. The 32-bit technology, which is the ultimate in ultra-high-definition audio, will set a new standard for fans to experience live audio online.

Held in an immersive LED-walled room and performed live, the tour will kick off with a London / Europe performance on Oct. 23 at 8PM BST. Additional performances include Oct. 24 at 8PM PT in Los Angeles, Oct. 27 at 7PM AEST for Sydney / Tokyo, Oct. 28 at 9PM ET for the New York audience, Oct. 29 at 9PM MST for Moscow and finally Oct. 30 at 8PM CT for Chicago / Mexico City. Tickets for each show will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 9) at FEVER333.Veeps.com.

Butler says of the global livestream tour, “We are so thankful for our allies from all over, so we wanted to find a way to give back to every part of the world that we were lucky enough to reach during our last album cycle. We want to offer a new type of LIVE experience during this pandemic period. Exclusivity to each region, actual live in the moment filming, no edits, utilizing a brand-new DIRECT audio feed, making each demo feels as live as possible in an era where the traditional live performance is seemingly unachievable. We feel we have a found a way that most closely achieves that essence in a way that has not yet been done.”

As for Fever 333's Wrong Generation EP, stay tuned for the first single and pre-order details. In the interim, check out the track listing and artwork below.

Fever 333, Wrong Generation EP Artwork + Track Listing

Roadrunner / 333 Wreckords Crew

1. BITE BACK

2. BLOCK IS ON FIRE

3. WRONG GENERATION

4. U WANTED A FIGHT

5. WALK THROUGH THE FIRE

6. FOR THE RECORD ft. Walter Delgado of Rotting Out

7. LAST TIME

8. SUPREMACY

