FEVER 333 to Host ‘WRONG GENERATION TOWNHALL’ Event

Earlier this year, FEVER 333 released the thought-provoking album WRONG GENERATION, which came about after singer Jason Aalon Butler had taken place in 13 days of protest marches. Come this Friday (Dec. 4), the band is planning to take part in their "WRONG GENERATION TOWNHALL," which will offer a mix of performance and discussion.

This livestream event will kick off at 8PM ET / 5PM PT featuring a performance from their recent "WORLDWIDE D333MONSTRATIONS FOR THE WRONG GENERATION" livestream tour. With this special event, fans will get a behind the scenes experience from the performance while also being able to chat with the band about their message. Fans can also speak with the trio in real time during the broadcast.

Tickets for the “WRONG GENERATION TOWNHALL” are on sale now at this location.

As for the WRONG GENERATION EP that arrived earlier this year, Jason Aalon Butler says, “This project is art as activism first. I’m talking about what’s happening and what needs to happen. I hope you understand there’s going to be pain in progress. After dismantling and deconstructing all of these things, we can find a beautiful place to be together. For me, this whole EP is that 13 days after 34 years. You fucked with the WRONG GENERATION.”

The EP can be purchased via the platform of your choosing here.