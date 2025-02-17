The Film Role Jerry Cantrell Regrets Turning Down (And the Hilarious Line He Would’ve Had)

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell has made a few small cameos in movies before, but there's a particular film role that he admitted he really regrets turning down.

Cantrell and quite a few other Seattle rockers appeared in Cameron Crowe's 1992 film Singles, including the rest of Alice In Chains as well as members of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. The guitarist also had a role in Crowe's 1996 film Jerry Maguire, which starred Tom Cruise.

But did you know Cantrell was also asked to be in a third film that Crowe directed a few years later? That's right — Almost Famous.

"He wanted me to be a bass player. One of my biggest regrets is turning Cameron Crowe down for his third consecutive movie," Cantrell said during a recent episode of The Adamantium Podcast.

"I was in a tough place, and I was also on tour supporting Degradation Trip. But I regret it."

The rocker recalled that Crowe had written quite a few pages for the fictional bass player, who was "knowledgable" and "uppity." Actor and musician Mark Kozelek, who plays in the indie rock band Sun Kil Moon, was cast for the role since Cantrell had to pass on it.

"He had the character written where I was a '[Paul] McCartney is God' kind of dude, which he fucking is," Cantrell continued. "In a couple of conversations where bass players would come up, I'd come off the top turn buckle and say, 'Fuck you, McCartney is a god'."

The musician praised actors for the work they do and how long shooting film scenes can take. He admitted he was a little nervous during the Jerry Maguire shoot, but remember Cruise and Crowe being really supportive and making him feel more confident about it.

Next time you watch Almost Famous, try to imagine Cantrell in the role. Listen to the full podcast episode below.

The Film Role Jerry Cantrell Regrets Turning Down