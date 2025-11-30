‘They [Never] Wrote a Bad Song’ – Jerry Cantrell Names His Favorite Tracks From This Legendary Grunge Group

Alice in Chains vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell has never been shy about his admiration for Soundgarden, and in a new interview with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s YouTube channel, he names the tracks that are among his favorites and that “define” the legendary grunge group.

Jerry Cantrell’s Favorite Soundgarden Songs

In the clip – uploaded on Nov. 28 – Cantrell laughingly begins, “I hate this because – I hate having to pair it down to three songs that define Soundgarden because I think Soundgarden is kinda undefinable.”

“It’s always hard for me to do favorites. I’m really bad at this because I like it all,” he continues, adding:

I really do. I mean, if it was a band that was, like, a one or two-hit wonder, it’d be a lot easier. But Soundgarden wrote so many great fucking songs. You know, the records that they made – what, six records? – they’re fucking brilliant, you know what I mean? So, to pick, like, one of those out and say one is better than the other or even that one means more to me than another is pretty touch. It’s all really superb. It’s all pretty stellar.

Nevertheless, Cantrell says that “The Day I Tried to Live” (from 1994’s Superunknown) is “pretty – the hair just went up on the back of my neck just mentioning that song. There’s one that gets me in the short and curlies.”

He also runs through several other Soundgarden staples – ranging from “Hunted Down” and “Flower” to “Limo Wreck,” “Gun,” “Burden in My Hand,” “Superunknown,” “Rusty Cage” and of course, “Black Hole Sun” – as proof of the band’s brilliance.

“I don’t think they ever did anything bad,” Cantrell concludes. “I don’t they ever put a bad record out, and I don’t think they ever wrote a bad song. As far as the lyrical approach, it’s all poetry, man. It’s all super high-quality stuff."

So, do you agree with Cantrell’s picks for the greatest and/or most important Soundgarden songs? Let us know!

What Else Did Cantrell Say About Grunge + Growing Up?

Near the end of the interview, Cantrell reflects on growing up in Tacoma, Washington, an area he says “produced some my favorite music. Soundgarden being one of them in the world. And some of my favorite people in the world that I still cherish deeply to this day.”

He elaborates:

You know, when you see them, the smile just comes out and the warm embrace and if any one of us are playing nearing the others – if somebody’s doing a show, like Pearl Jam’s playing – I’m going! If we’re playing, somebody’s coming to see us. It’s still a sense of community, and in the case of music, even if you’re not here – unfortunately [likely referencing Chris Cornell] – you do live on through your music. Your music lives on, and your music is you. It’s you injected into that piece of art. It’s an experience of life permanently recorded and shared, you know, for anybody may relate to it.

You can see the full clip below:

Jerry Cantrell Reveals His Favorite Soundgarden Songs

Other Alice in Chains + Soundgarden News

Earlier in November, Loudwire reported on This Angry Pen of Mine: Recovering the Journals of Layne Staley, a new book about the late Alice in Chains frontman (obviously) that also features touching tributes from many major rock and metal artists. For instance, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor contributed to it, and it also houses “photos of the late vocalist from all stages of his life, his poetry, journal entries, song lyrics, artwork and more.”

This Angry Pen of Mine: Recovering the Journals of Layne Staley was released on Nov. 11 via Simon & Shuster, and you can purchase on Amazon, too.

As for Soundgarden, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month (alongside The White Stripes, Bad Company and several other acts). They were inducted by nonother than actor/comedian Jim Carrey – who said that Soundgarden were among several bands that “resurrected rock and roll” for him – and surviving members Matt Cameron, Hiro Yamamoto, Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd accepted the honor and gave their own speeches.

For instance, Yamamoto said: “Chris Cornell, we are missing you tonight on this stage. We all love you and we would not be here without you. . . . To all the bands we’ve played and shared stages with, their crews, and everyone involved, thank you.”

Similarly, Thayil thanked Soundgarden’s fans “for over 40 years of enduring loyalty and support,” just as Cameron thanked his family and “Pearl Jam, Nirvana, The Melvins, The Wipers, Alice In Chains and the countless bands and fellow musicians we had the pleasure of interacting with in the '80s and '90s.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Chris Cornell’s daughter, Lillian, gave a speech before Soundgarden’s performance in which she thanked people for their support of her father’s music.

Speaking of Soundgarden’s performance at the RaRHOF, they played several hits with several guests. Specifically, The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen joined them for “Rusty Cage” before Brandi Carlile belted out “Black Hole Sun.” Also, Cantrell – alongside Peal Jam’s Mike McCready – took part throughout Soundgarden’s set.

Plus, Chris Cornell’s youngest daughter (Toni) and Heart’s Nancy Wilson did a powerful rendition of “Fell on Black Days.” Of the evening, Toni Cornell later remarked (via social media):

I was six years old when Soundgarden reunited. My brother and I were lucky to see small pieces of that moment unfold, not realizing we were witnessing something historic. I’ll never forget walking into Soundgarden’s reunion show with my brother, my American Girl doll in tow and seeing my dad step onstage again with Soundgarden after more than a decade. I might have been too young to understand the magnitude of this moment, but I still knew I was witnessing something extraordinary. I will forever be grateful for those years, eventually spending time in Seattle and experiencing the greatness of the Pacific Northwest that inspired my dad and his bandmates so immensely. Those moments shaped me, being on the road for years and experiencing Soundgarden shaped me, not just as “Chris’s daughter,” but as an artist and a person. I would hear people tell my dad his music saved them and seeing that legacy honored, I understand just how true that was. Soundgarden belonged in the Rock Hall from the day they started making their revolutionary music. A huge congratulations to Matt, Kim, Ben and Hiro and especially to my dad, who should have been here to share this moment with his bandmates. I know how proud he is. Thank you to the legendary [Nancy Wilson] for honoring him beside me and to Brandi and Taylor for continuously sharing his music and keeping his spirit alive. And to the fans, who are the reason this music still breathes. Performing “Fell on Black Days” was one of the greatest honors of my life and one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. My dad’s absence is always felt, but singing his songs always makes me feel closer to him. I’m so grateful I got to share this moment for him and with him, in some way. Daddy, you are beloved and your music will forever change people’s lives. Long live Soundgarden.

You can see her post below.

Also, you can see photos from the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony itself here and see photos from the red carpet here.