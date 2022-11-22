First Wave of Bamboozle Festival 2023 Lineup Revealed Via Word Search

The Bamboozle Festival is on its way back for 2023, and now, thanks to a word search puzzle posted to the event's social media, we have our first wave of acts taking part in 2022.

The teasing started Tuesday morning (Nov. 22) with the festival teasing a tardy slip revealing another tease coming later in the day. That then led to the "word search" with the comment, "They're making me do this stupid word search can anyone help me?" If you wish to do the discovery on your own, you'll find 24 acts that would apparently be part of the 2023 festival. We'll list those acts below the social media posts, so there's your spoiler alert.

It's been 10 years the last Bamboozle Festival took place. Over the past year, the festival has been teasing its eventual return with the weekend of May 5-7 blocked out for the return at Bader Field in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The biggest name listed so far is Limp Bizkit, while acts such as Finch, E-Town Concrete, Mayday Parade, Saosin, Say Anything, The Spill Canvas, Valencia, We the Kings, Boys Like Girls, Tallah, Sueco, Left to Suffer and more will rock the festivities.

You'll also have Rick Ross, Steve Aoki, Yung Gravy, Jax, Babytron, Diablo, Gideon, Kaonashi, Scowl, Teddy Swims and The Wrecks among the initial wave of acts.

Among the initial acts listed, Say Anything posted on their social media confirming their participation and they also revealed that tickets will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 25).

Stay tuned for more acts to be named as the festival approaches.