The Bamboozle was expected to rock New Jersey again this spring, but festival organizers have revealed that the rock-meets-hip-hop festival will not be taking place after all.

An announcement was posted to the event's website and socials that reads as follows:

After extensive discussions, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Bamboozle 2023. An incredible amount of time, dedication, passion and hard work was invested into making this comeback a success. We appreciate everyone who supported this festival. Refunds should be requested at point of purchase.

The 2023 edition of the festival was set to feature such acts as Limp Bizkit, Flyleaf, Motionless in White, Papa Roach, Bad Omens, Hollywood Undead, Saves the Day, Attila, Finch, Mayday Parade, Say Anything, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ice Spice, Trippie Redd and more.

No additional details were given, but NJ.com did post in their reporting of the story that the event, which was scheduled for May 5-7, had not yet received its final permits after organizers missed the submission deadline.