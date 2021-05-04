The Bamboozle Festival will be making its triumphant return to the festival lineup in 2023, 11 years after its final edition took place. Organizers have revealed that a special 20th anniversary edition will be set in New Jersey the weekend of May 5-7, 2023.

Buzz of a potential Bamboozle return surfaced earlier this year when the event's website was updated to reflect a MySpace-styled theme, representative of the era in which the emo and pop-centric festival operated after launching in 2003.

During that time, as teased in the new video promoting the festival's return, acts ranging from Motley Crue and Foo Fighters to Bruno Mars and Demi Lovato played the eclectic music event, but the core audience catered to fans of acts such as My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Paramore and others.

The announcement comes just shy of 10 years since the event last took place and with a 2023 date there's still plenty of time to make the 20th anniversary festival an event to remember. Founder John D'Esposito confirmed the event's return stating, “We're back. The clowns are safe and home where they belong. 2023 can't come soon enough. Let's get it.“

Check out the new trailer for Bamboozle 2023 below and follow the festival website as well as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for future updates.

Bamboozle 2023 Announcement Video

The Bamboozle

