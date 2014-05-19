Five Amazing Joey Ramone Vocal Performances

Joey Ramone's cover of Louis Armstrong's immortal classic 'What a Wonderful World' isn't just one of the high points in the punk rocker's career, it's also one of the greatest cover songs in history.

Although Joey Ramone's first solo album, 'Don't Worry About Me,' isn't quite a masterpiece, his cover of 'What a Wonderful World' undoubtedly is. Since the album was released posthumously, there were only a few live performances of 'What a Wonderful World,' but having battled cancer for over five years when the album version was recorded, Joey lends an extra touch of magic that could perhaps only come with the iconic singer's contemplation of life and death.