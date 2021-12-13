Five More Iron Maiden Pop! Funko Dolls Are Coming in Early 2022

There are hundreds of versions of Iron Maiden's sneering mascot Eddie out there and another five have been chosen to be immortalized by Funko's line of Pop! Rocks figures, all of which are coming in early 2022.

All but one are taken from the band's historic '80s era, with two paying homage to the 1986 album Somewhere in Time with a cyborg Eddie, as seen on the album cover, and a "Stranger in a Strange Land" alternate. Another is dedicated to the iconic 1985 live album, Live After Death and the other '80s Eddie to appear in this rollout is the eerie, floating one from 1988's Seventh Son of a Seventh Son.

Rounding out the five-Eddie lineup is a rendition taken from Maiden's latest live album, last year's Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City.

Pre-orders are available now and each doll is expected to formally be released in February. See photos of the new Eddie Funkos below.

New Iron Maiden Funko Dolls Coming in 2022

Funko / Entertainment Earth

