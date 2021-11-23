Huge Flash Mob Tackles Green Day’s ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’

A huge flash mob recently congregated in Romania to do a cover of Green Day's mega-hit "Boulevard of Broken Dreams." There were 150 musicians that participated in the event.

CityRocks is the "band" behind the action, and according to their social channels, they're the biggest rock flashmob in Central Europe. In the video, people of all ages can be seen performing the Green Day track on all different instruments. Surprisingly, they're all extremely in sync, and one can only imagine how loud the performance sounded in person. Some of the crew members even appeared to be emulating a mosh pit toward the end of the clip.

Check out the video below, and head over to their YouTube channel, where you'll also find renditions of Metallica's "Enter Sandman," Linkin Park's "New Divide," Nirvana's "Come as You Are" and more. Several of their performances have up to 500 musicians playing, which makes 150 sound small.

According to CityRocks' website, which has been translated from Romanian to English, 1,500 musicians are a part of the community. Joining the group is open to just about anyone who has basic music knowledge, and those who aren't proficient in an instrument can choose to sing, shake rattles or play other rhythmic contraptions instead. Attendees are required to bring their own gear, but monitors and suspended microphones are provided in order to assure quality sound for the videos.

What does Billie Joe Armstrong think?

CityRocks Flash Mob - 150 Musicians Play Green Day's 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams'