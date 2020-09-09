Do you remember the first time you heard Cannibal Corpse? Judging by a series of tweets earlier this week, it appears that for Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea that moment came Monday night (Sept. 7).

Flea opened up this musical adventure with a message to his Twitter followers, asking, "What's the best Cannibal Corpse album?" That was soon followed about 18 minutes later with the comment, "Ok, I'm going in with Tomb of the Mutilated."

So what did he think? It's likely a reaction some of us have had when hit with the pummeling brutality of Cannibal Corpse for the first time. "This shit is fucking insane," exclaimed the bassist, adding "WHOOOOO" and "WHAAAAAAAA" with plenty of exclamation points.

While we're often amazed by some of the things that musicians listen to, it's often equally as interesting when you learn there's something they might have missed. With as much history as Flea has as a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, might he still be expanding his horizons or finding some new inspiring moments in the killer bass work of Alex Webster? It's interesting to see if any influence might rub off or if this will be just another cool addition to his record collection. What other Cannibal Corpse albums would you suggest Flea try out?