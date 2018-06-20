Flea Lists Los Feliz Area Estate for $2.997 Million

Flea is definitely not planning to "give it away" when it comes to one of his Los Angeles residences, but if you have just shy of $3 million lying around, you could purchase his Los Feliz area estate. According to Variety, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist just listed his 1930s traditional for $2.997 million.

Flea and his wife acquired the residence about four years ago for $2.47 million. Like one of his previous homes, the land is close to the Griffith Park area, with this residence spread over just a quarter of an acre corner parcel south of the eastern flank of Griffith Park. It contains four bedrooms with space for a fifth, with four-and-a-half baths and measures at 3,561 square feet.

The two-story residence is mostly hidden behind a large hedgerow and secured gates. The home features a purple-painted door, paneled porch, a central entrance hall, and stair gallery and a foyer flanked by living and dining rooms. It comes with a fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, 30-pane bowed bay windows offering plenty of natural light and a kitchen centered around an island with granite countertops and white cabinetry.

Outside, there is a sheltered dining terrace, a built-in barbecue, a lap-lane swimming pool and spa, a grassy yard and a detached two-car garage. The main floor includes an en-suite guest bedroom, while the upstairs has two guest bedrooms along with a master suite. See photos of the home above and below.

Flea and his wife still own a Malibu compound that they purchased in 2006. As previously stated, Flea had previously owned another property in the Griffith Park area, selling the Van Griffith estate in 2014 for $6 million that was recently sold again for $7.75 million.

Flea's Los Feliz Area Estate

