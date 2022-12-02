This week, former Fleetwood Mac guitarist-vocalist Lindsey Buckingham shared a handwritten salute to Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac keyboardist-vocalist who was once his bandmate in the influential classic rock group.

McVie died at the age of 79 on Nov. 30.

The singer Stevie Nicks and the band-leading drummer Mick Fleetwood, who are still current members of Fleetwood Mac, each also shared separate tributes to McVie this week. Read those here.

See Buckingham's tribute note below.

McVie (née Perfect), who was married to Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie until 1976, remained a member of the group until her death. She had rejoined the band in 2014 after leaving in 1998. Buckingham last parted ways with Fleetwood Mac in 2018.

In his note from Thursday (Dec. 1), Buckingham writes, "Christine McVie's sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister."

He adds, "Over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy."

Christine's final studio album was the 2017’s Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie, recorded as a duo with Buckingham. It features several classic Mac members.

Lindsey Buckingham Honors Late Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Christine McVie in Letter - Dec. 1, 2022