Floor Jansen Busts ‘Sick Dance Moves’ After Forgetting Nightwish Lyrics

Being a rock vocalist can sometimes be a humbling experience, but if you're able to roll with the punches, it can also show a bit of your humanity to the crowd. Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen recently had a mid-show flub, but her quick reaction to the incident led to a humorous moment, one that she shared with fans via social media.

In a new social post, Jansen writes, "When you blank on the lyrics, but you make it up with some sick dance moves. At least I can laugh at myself," while sharing video of the exact moment that this occurred.

As you can see, Jansen was singing "Dark Chest of Wonders" when the brain freeze happened, immediately pointing to her head with a smile and then laughing it off by bouncing around with some air guitar antics. She hashtagged the video post #lyricsbrainfreeze #concertmoments #improvising.

Jansen recently returned to the stage after revealing in late October that she was being treated for breast cancer. After undergoing surgery and receiving radiation treatment, the singer revealed in mid-November that she had been declared "cancer free."

"I’m getting my energy back after the surgery and feel a huge relief to know it was successful! I’m not back to a 100 percent but I have no doubt the shows will give me the power push I need to rock with all of you on the upcoming European tour," Jansen stated on Nov. 19 ahead of the band's return to the road.

The group is currently in the midst of a European trek that will continue up to Dec. 21 in Prague. After a break for the holidays, the band will resume touring on Jan. 15 in Sentosa, Singapore, kicking off a run through Asia. Stay up to date with their touring here.