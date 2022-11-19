Nightwish Vocalist Floor Jansen – ‘I Am Cancer Free’

After revealing last month that she was going to be treated for breast cancer, Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has revealed that she is now "cancer free."

In her initial post, Jansen revealed that she discovered that she had a cancerous tumor upon a recent doctor's visit and that they caught it early. Now, after undergoing surgery and receiving radiation treatment, Jansen has revealed that doctor's have declared her "cancer free."

Her statement reads as follows:

Great news! I am cancer free. The surgery took everything cancerous out and it hasn’t spread! I’ll get local radiation therapy in February to make sure everything stays out. I’m getting my energy back after the surgery and feel a huge relief to know it was successful! I’m not back to a 100% but I have no doubt the shows will give me the power push I need to rock with all of you on the upcoming European tour Thank you for your amazing support and well wishes

Upon her initial diagnosis, Jansen made sure to share with her audience the importance of mammograms and how she initially had no idea anything was wrong.

"The word cancer is a shocker. All that you found important in life before this diagnosis changes radically within minutes. Now I just want to be healthy again. I want to see my daughter grow into a woman; I want to live," said Jansen. "And the scariest part of this diagnosis is that I thought I was healthy! I didn't feel the cancer. I didn't know it was there until I, as a 40+ woman, went to a standard mammogram checkup. Something many countries offer, for free even for the lucky ones."

She continued, "Had I not gone there, the tumor would have gone undetected. In a year from now this could have grown much bigger. The thought of that makes me share this story with you. A mammogram is lifesaving! It's uncomfortable and you might think that you won't have something in your breasts anyway, but GO!"