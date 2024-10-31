Nightwish Tour Manager Charged With Assaulting Woman

Nightwish's tour manager Ewo Pohjola has been charged with "mild assault" in Finland for allegedly strangling one woman during an industry event last fall while a second woman also shared a similar allegation though choosing not to file charges.

In a report from the Finnish Broadcasting Company YLE, it's revealed that the alleged incident occurred at the Music x Media event in Tampere, Finland last October and that the chargers were filed after a months-long investigation.

About the Alleged Incident(s)

YLE had previously spoken with a woman involved in the case back in February. At the time, she expressed that she was approached at a bar by the "visibly drunk" Pohjola and another man. She later saw Pohjola leave the bar after he had flirted with her and she continued speaking with the other man. She then alleges that she felt someone put their hands around her neck in "a tight stranglehold."

She told the YLE that the whole incident lasted only a few seconds, after which point Pohjola is alleged to have told the woman that "it felt exciting." She stated that she had felt confused by what had just happened after the incident.

YLE noted that a second woman also came forward with a similar accusation, but decided against pressing chargers. In this case, the woman said she was at a bar when Pohjola forcefully pulled her close and allegedly grabbed her by the hair from behind to bring her closer. After the incident, Pohjola was kicked out of the bar.

Music x Media CEO Jani Jalonen confirmed that misconduct had taken place during the event.

“We are aware that, unfortunately, there has been inappropriate behavior at our event. We cannot comment on the details," said Jalonen. “Every participant in our event is required to commit to the event’s values ​​and respect others. We have a process for potential harassment situations, according to which we act.”

In the first report, Pohjola stated, "I've been there and that's what makes this strange. I, and no one from our company, has any idea about this." In a statement to Metal Sucks, Nightwish stated, "The band will not comment on the ongoing situation until the case has closed."