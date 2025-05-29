Here are the best albums by 11 symphonic metal bands!

When used wisely, symphonic components can amplify the emotional intensity of metal to dangerous levels while also allowing the sophistication of the artists involved to shine. Within the realm of symphonic metal, a seemingly endless and highly varied list of bands have released beloved offerings: Kamelot, Wintersun, Sirenia, Within Temptation, Delain, X Japan, Moonspell, Septicflesh, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Theatre of Tragedy, Symphony X, Blind Guardian, Vesania, Within Temptation, Xandria, Chthonic, Rhapsody of Fire, Sonata Arctica, etc.

Oddly enough, Metallica’s S&M (1999), a live collaboration with the San Francisco Symphony, amounts to one of the subgenre’s greatest masterpieces. On a similar note, we must recommend Headbangers Symphony (2016) — the second solo album by the pioneering guitarist Wolf Hoffmann. Some of the material featured therein was reprised on Accept’s Symphonic Terror Live at Wacken (2018).

In particular, many black metal outfits have, whether at one point or throughout their careers, made exceptionally fun use of symphonic elements: Obtained Enslavement, Wallachia, Limbonic Art, Bloodthorn, Anorexia Nervosa, Sigh and Samael.

A special nod is owed to Carach Angren’s Clemens “Ardek” Wijers, who has provided orchestrations for heavyweights like Pain, Lindemann and Joe Lynn Turner and also composes for films, television, commercials and much more. The underground legend Charmand Grimloch of the defunct Tartaros has likewise gone on to create music for the screen.

Now, view the best album by 11 symphonic metal bands directly below.

