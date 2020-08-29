In 2016, Florida man Lane Pittman went viral for waving an American flag outside while withstanding the forces of a hurricane, blasting Slayer. In 2018, he did it again and this time, Pittman was on the move and ventured to Louisiana to confront Hurricane Laura, star-spangled flag in tow once more.

This time though, the shirtless Pittman didn't whip his hair around and beat his chest to some more Slayer. Instead, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster soundtracked this moment, where the fearless metalhead stood nearly waist deep in water which overtook the otherwise green patch of land.

On Twitter, Pittman enthused, "Louisiana, FLORIDA MAN IS HERE FOR YOU!!!!!!!!! LAURA, YOU RAGGEDY SHE-DEVIL!!! GET SOME!!!!"

Watch the clip of this heavy metal hero doing his thing further below.

CBS News reported that the death toll as a result of Hurricane Laura is currently over a dozen with most of the deaths attributed to trees falling on homes and carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of the use of at-home generators. Doing his best to maximize his viral moment, Pittman established a GoFundMe page for Hurricane Laura relief. To donate, head here.