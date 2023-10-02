Foo Fighters Announce 2024 U.S. Stadium Tour Dates

Foo Fighters were pretty busy throughout 2023, but they didn't embark on a full tour of the U.S. Fortunately, they've just announced a U.S. stadium tour for 2024.

In early 2023, Foo Fighters began posting teasers on social media and eventually dropped the song "Rescued," which was their first bit of new music since Taylor Hawkins died in March of the previous year. Josh Freese was announced as the group's new touring drummer, and they played their first show with him on May 24.

Their 11th studio album But Here We Are was released on June 2, which served as a tribute to both Hawkins and Dave Grohl's mother Virginia, who also died in 2022. This was the first album that featured Grohl on the drums since 1997's The Colour and the Shape.

Foos played a couple of shows throughout 2023, many of which were festival appearances. But in 2024, they'll go out on an official headlining tour in stadiums throughout the country, starting with two performances at New York's Citi Field in July. The 12-date trek, dubbed the Everything or Nothing At All tour, wraps up in mid-August in Seattle. According the band's social media, more dates are to come.

The Pretenders, The Hives, Mammoth WVH, Amyl and The Sniffers, Alex G and L7 will each open select dates. See the itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 6 at 10AM local time.

Foo Fighters 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

July 17 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field *

July 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field #

July 21 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park #

July 23 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium #

July 25 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark *

July 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field **

Aug. 3 - Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High *

Aug. 7 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park $

Aug. 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium #

Aug. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium %

Aug. 16 – Portland, Ore. @ Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

Aug. 18 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support