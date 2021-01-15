Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen + Jon Bon Jovi to Play Joe Biden Presidential Inauguration Special

Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen are among the new names added to the star-studded Celebrating America inauguration special this coming week that will take place saluting President-elect Joe Biden as he takes office.

The prime-time special, that will take place on the evening on Jan. 20, will also include John Legend, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington and the previously announced Jon Bon Jovi, Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato. The 90-minute special will also include remarks from Biden and his Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

It's one of several musical salutes during inauguration week. The inauguration committee has also revealed that Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem at Biden's swearing in ceremony while Jennifer Lopez will provide a musical performance.

There will also be a We the People pre-inauguration event taking place on Jan. 18 that is headed up by Fall Out Boy. Bassist Pete Wentz has a significant tie to the Biden campaign as his parents met while working on a Biden Senate campaign in the '70s.

"My parents met working for Joe Biden in the Senate in the 70s," Wentz said in his caption, "To me he is a beacon of empathy, compassion, and kindness."

The We the People Jan. 18 virtual concert will also feature appearances by James Taylor, Carole King and will.i.am and will be co-hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing.