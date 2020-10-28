Foo Fighters, Halestorm and Weezer are just a few of the rock and metal acts lending their support to a new Planned Parenthood advertising campaign concerned with getting out the vote in 2020.

The reproductive health care nonprofit's "We Need Every Voice" initiative rolled out this week (Oct. 28) with a full-page ad in many newspapers. Signed by hundreds of musical acts, the bulletin stresses the importance of voting after Judge Amy Coney Barrett's recent confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It's that nomination — all part of the Trump administration's rushed crusade to fill the seat left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death last month — that has left reproductive health advocates and women's rights activists worried. As opined by the New York Times, the lifetime installment of Barrett, a staunchly conservative jurist, is primed to skew the Supreme Court in a direction favored by Republicans for years to come.

Which means, quite possibly, that both the Affordable Care Act and the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade — wherein the Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion without much government interference — could be overturned.

In addition to Foo Fighters, Halestorm and Weezer, other rock and metal artists also standing up against that feasible blow to healthcare are Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age, Beastie Boys, Tenacious D, Testament's Alex Skolnick, Baroness, Bikini Kill, Billie Eilish, Grandson, Jimmy Eat World, Keith Morris, Kevin Seconds, Kim Gordon, Knocked Loose, L7, Mudhoney, the Black Keys' Patrick Carney, Perry and Etty Lau Farrell, Pup, Shearwater, Silversun Pickups, Sleater-Kinney, the Bird and the Bee, the Distillers, the Kills, Third Eye Blind, Turnstile and White Reaper.

"Everything is on the line with this election," said Planned Parenthood Action Fund's Alexis McGill Johnson in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "Voters across the country understand that we need leaders who will fight to protect our rights and access to health care in every branch of government."

She continued, "As we face a Supreme Court that now poses an even greater threat to people's healthcare access and reproductive rights, we know there is power in exercising our right to vote. We are proud to partner with musicians for 'We Need Every Voice' to mobilize more people to use their voices and their votes."

See the ad directly below.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund