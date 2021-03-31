Foo Fighters to Headline Bonnaroo’s 2021 Festival

While some festival events are being pushed to 2022, Bonnaroo will be staging a 2021 edition this September, lining up Foo Fighters as one of the three headliners alongside Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator.

This year's event will take place the weekend of Sept. 2-5 in Manchester, Tennessee, starting with an opening night that includes some Grand Ole Opry representation along with a mix of eclectic artists that include Larkin Poe and Scarypoolparty among others.

The first full day of music will take place on Friday, Sept. 3 with the Foo Fighters headlining on a bill that includes Run the Jewels, Deftones, Primus, Dashboard Confessional and the Marcus King Band as well as Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Janelle Monae, Glass Animals, Young Thug, Grace Potter, The Disco Biscuits and Nelly among others.

The Saturday bill (Sept. 4) has Lizzo headlining with Tame Impala, My Morning Jacket, G-Eazy, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Phoebe Bridgers, Incubus, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Jon Batiste, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and more set to take the stage.

Closing out the weekend will be Tyler, the Creator on Sunday (Sept. 5), heading a bill that includes Lana Del Rey, Lil Baby, Deadmau5, Leon Bridges, Young the Giant, Brittany Howard, Flogging Molly, The Struts, Oliver Tree, Colony House and more.

See the full lineup listed in the poster below and get your tickets here.

Bonnaroo 2021 Lineup

