Foo Fighters Join 2022 Grammy Performance Lineup

With the 64th annual Grammy Awards fast approaching, organizers have started filling the performance lineup for this year's event and Foo Fighters will be laying down some licks for the rock community.

The veteran band have received three nominations at this year's ceremony and while their song choice has not been revealed, the group will be one of the scheduled performers to take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.

The group is up for Best Rock Performance ("Making a Fire"), Best Rock Song ("Waiting on a War") and Best Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight), and it's quite possible that the Dave Grohl-led band will add to the 12 previous Grammys they've already laid claim to over their history.

Other newly added performers joining the Foos on "music's biggest night" will be Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Nas, Chris Stapleton and a special "In Memoriam" performance of Stephen Sondheim songs sung by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on April 3 at 8PM ET / PT on CBS, with host Trevor Noah leading the festivities from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Additional previously announced performers for this year's ceremony include Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo.

Foo Fighters have a break in their tour schedule that allows them time for this Grammy appearance. After playing Festival Estero Picnic and Lollapalooza Brasil this weekend, the band will head to Vegas for the ceremonies, then take a little breather before starting up touring again April 29 headlining the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis. See all their dates here.