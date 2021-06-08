Foo Fighters Will Play Madison Square Garden’s First Concert in Nearly 500 Days

Foo Fighters will officially reopen Madison Square Garden for the legendary venue’s first concert in nearly 500 days. On June 20, Dave Grohl and the boys will welcome fans back into the world’s most famous arena for a last-minute show.

The Foos have played a handful of makeshift gigs throughout the later stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The band jammed “Shame Shame” on Saturday Night Live while host Dave Chappelle saw the country through the 2020 election, played a 12-song livestream set from The Roxy, hit the late night talk show circuit in 2021, and scored President Biden's inauguration among other events.

However, Madison Square Garden will be the Foo Fighters’ first full-capacity rock and roll show in a year and a half. “We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” says Dave Grohl. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos."

“Guests must have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination - Final Dose 14 Days Before Event,” Ticketmaster states. “For more information visit www.msg.com/faqs. Because of overwhelming demand for these events, in order to accommodate as many guests as possible, Madison Square Garden is complying with New York State mandates that require all guests to be fully vaccinated in such circumstances.”

Tickets for the historic MSG show will go on sale to the general public on June 11 at 10AM ET. Presale tickets will become available today (June 8) at 11AM ET.