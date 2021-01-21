Foo Fighters celebrated the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan. 20) with a performance of "Times Like These" — dedicated by frontman Dave Grohl to schoolteachers — during Biden's and Vice President Kamala Harris' Celebrating America primetime TV special.

The stirring rendition of the One by One centerpiece was similar to how the Foo Fighters performed it on Saturday Night Live last November, with keyboardist Rami Jaffee's electric organ driving a retooled version of the tune that starts quietly but picks up with gusto toward the end.

Watch the patriotic performance down near the bottom of this post.

"Times Like These" was introduced by kindergarten teacher Mackenzie Adams, as Rolling Stone pointed out. Adams recently experienced viral recognition for her enthusiastic virtual lessons. Grohl acknowledged both her and his retired schoolteacher mother in a pre-song monologue as Foo Fighters earmarked the performance for "teachers everywhere, Thank You. This is in your honor."

Grohl said, "Mackenzie Adams reminds me of another outstanding teacher who holds a very special place in my heart — my mother, Virginia, who was a public school teacher for 35 years. Like Mackenzie and [first lady and educator] Dr. Jill Biden, she was also a mentor to her students. … This year, our teachers were faced with unprecedented challenges. But through dedication and creativity, they faced those challenges head-on. So, this next song is for Mackenzie and all of our unshakable teachers that continue to enlighten our nation's kids every day. This is called 'Times Like These.'"

The Celebrating America special also featured Jon Bon Jovi (covering the Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun"), New Radicals (their first public appearance together in 22 years), Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and more. Actor Tom Hanks hosted the program.

Foo Fighters' 10th studio effort, Medicine at Midnight, comes out on Feb. 5. The rockers have so far shared the album's singles "Waiting on a War," "No Son of Mine" and "Shame Shame."

Foo Fighters - "Times Like These" (Celebrating America Performance)