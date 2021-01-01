Foo Fighters Kick Off 2021 With New Song ‘No Son of Mine’

Happy Foo Year! 2021 is just a few minutes old, but we've already got fresh music from the Foo Fighters. The band just dropped the second song from their forthcoming Medicine at Midnight album, titled "No Son of Mine."

The track is a definite rocker with a ghostly backing choral and a propulsive drumbeat. Have a listen to the song in full in the player at the bottom of this post and see the lyrics right here:

No son of mine will ever do

The work of villains, the will of fools

If you believe it

It must be true

No son of mine

No son of mine No son of mine will ever need to beg forgiveness

No wicked deed

Head full of evil, heart full of greed

No son of mine

No son of mine Here we are

Living dead

Hand to God with one foot in the grave

Age of lost innocence

Don't forget what your good book says

No son of mine No son of mine will ever be

Under the power vested in thee

March into slaughter down on his knees

No son of mine

No son of mine Here we are

Living dead

Hand to God with one foot in the grave

Age of lost innocence

Don't forget what your good book says

No son of mine No son of mine will ever say

Words of illusion, oh this I pray

Heretofore taking my name in vain

No son of mine

No son of mine Here we are

Living dead

Hand to God with one foot in the grave

Age of lost innocence

Don't forget what your good book says

No son of mine

"No Son of Mine" follows on the heels of "Shame Shame," which arrived back in early November. As for their new album, Dave Grohl revealed that the band has attempted to shake things up a bit musically.

He stated back in May, "It's filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It's weird because it's almost like a dance record — not like an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It's got groove, man. To me, it's like our David Bowie's Let's Dance record."

Medicine at Midnight will arrive on Feb. 5. You can currently pre-save / pre-order the album at this location.