Foo Fighters are back with another new song, "Waiting on a War," from their upcoming 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight. Bandleader Dave Grohl wrote the acoustic-driven tune — don't worry, it explodes with rock fury in the home stretch — for his young daughter, Harper.

That's because the Foo Fighters frontman currently sees the threat of armed conflict as immediate as it was when he was little, something he felt acutely as a child living near the U.S. capital. Now, Harper, the second oldest of his three kids, has inherited that same concerned sense, as Grohl explained in a statement that accompanied the single's release on Thursday (Jan. 14).

It's the third single to emerge from the imminent Medicine at Midnight, following January's "No Son of Mine" and last year's "Shame Shame." On Thursday evening, Foo Fighters will perform "Waiting on a War" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, giving the number its network TV debut. The airing will also serve as something of a celebration, as Jan. 14 is Grohl's birthday — the former Nirvana drummer turns 52.

But that's not all that Foo Fighters fans have to anticipate. Surrounding the album's release, the group will have branded Vans shoes and a custom Japanese sake drink available to buy.

Medicine at Midnight arrives Feb. 5. Read Grohl's statement about "Waiting on a War" below, followed by the new track.

As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war. I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980s and my proximity to the Nation's Capitol. My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future. Last fall, as I was driving my 11 year old daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, 'Daddy, is there going to be a war?' My heart sank in my chest as I looked into her innocent eyes, because I realized that she was now living under that same dark cloud of a hopeless future that I had felt 40 years ago. I wrote 'Waiting On a War' that day. Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do. This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does. Dave

