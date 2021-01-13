Foo Fighters Vans Shoes + Japanese Sake Beverage Both Coming Soon

Not only is there a new Foo Fighters album arriving next month, but Foo Fighters-branded Vans shoes and a custom Japanese sake from the Dave Grohl-led rockers will be available around the same time.

Indeed, a pair of sharp-looking Vans Sk8-Hi kicks emblazoned with the Foos' unmistakable "FF" logo and two varieties of band-tasted and approved Tatenokawa sake, a brand of the rice wine that originates from Japan, will accompany Foo Fighters' Medicine at Midnight.

While no exact drop date has emerged for the Foo Fighters Vans, the skateboarding shoe and apparel maker shared a preview of the sneakers this week (Jan. 12). "In celebration of their 25th Anniversary," the company said, "we collaborated with [Foo Fighters] on a special limited edition pair of Vans. The Vans x Foo Fighters Sk8-Hi is coming soon."

The sake will be available from Feb. 5, the same day Medicine at Midnight comes out. The "Hansho (Midnight)" alcoholic drink, available in both blue and silver versions of the Junmai Daiginjo sake, is said by Tatenokawa to be based on Foo Fighters members' personal favorite sake flavors.

As if that weren't enough to get Foo fans stoked for all that lies ahead, there's another new Foo Fighters song coming out on Thursday (Jan. 14). It's called "Waiting on a War," and the group recently shared a preview of the acoustic-driven number alongside a brief primer from Grohl.

"As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war," Grohl said of the tune, the third single from Medicine at Midnight. "I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980's and my proximity to the Nation's Capitol. My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future."

"Waiting on a War" follows Medicine at Midnight's opening single, "Shame Shame," as well as a follow-up, "No Son of Mine." The upcoming LP is the Foos' first since 2017's Concrete and Gold.