Foo Fighters Play 2000s Deep Cut Live for the First Time Ever

During their show in Perth, Australia yesterday (Nov. 29), Foo Fighters played one of their 2000s deep cuts live for the very first time, as well as another tune for the first time since 2018.

The rockers played a 25-song set, according to Setlist.fm, which included the live debut of the song "Statues" in the middle of the performance. "Statues" is from the band's 2007 album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, and right after it, they played another song from the album, "Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners," for the first time since 2018.

Needless to say, the crowd in Perth got pretty lucky. They played a stripped-down version of "Statues," so Dave Grohl was joined by Chris Shiflett and keyboardist Rami Jaffee for the song.

"This song is maybe 20 years old, it's off of our fifth record. No it's not, what record is it off of," Grohl said to the crowd before playing it. "I don't know, it's fucking old. But I don't know if we've ever done it live before. So this might be the first time we've ever tried this song. It's a nice song."

"Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners," on the other hand, is especially personal for Australia, as it was written about two miners that were trapped in the Beaconsfield gold mine in Tasmania when it collapsed in 2006. Grohl tackled that song by himself.

See fan-filmed footage of the band playing both songs at the show below.

Foo Fighters have a handful of dates left in Australia to finish out their 2023 touring, and then will head back overseas to New Zealand for a round of shows in January. They have a few festival appearances in the spring, followed by a European tour and then they'll hit the road in North America again throughout July and August. See all of the dates here.

Foo Fighters - 'Statues' Live 2023

Foo Fighters, 'Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners" Live 2023