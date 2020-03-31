Foo Fighters Reschedule Remainder of ‘The Van Tour’

The Van is up on blocks for the spring. Foo Fighters recently rescheduled the first part of their proposed "Van Tour," revisiting the itinerary from their very first tour 25 years ago, and now the back half has also been moved to later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A majority of the newly rescheduled stops will take place in October, though three of the stops will now be moved to December. See the new routing and dates, along with ticketing info listed below.

Foo Fighters recently wrapped up recording on their next studio album, with the set scheduled to arrive later this year. They also still have the DC Jam event on July 4 still scheduled, marking the actual 25th anniversary of the release of their debut album. However, another festival event, their appearance at Boston Calling, was canceled earlier today.

To stay up to date with all of Foo Fighters touring, be sure to check out their website.

Foo Fighters Rescheduled "Van Tour" Dates

Oct. 1 - Hamilton, Ontario @ First Ontario Centre (was May 20) [Tickets]

Oct. 3 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (was May 18) [Tickets]

Oct. 5 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesar's Arena (was May 16) [Tickets]

Oct. 7 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena (was May 12) [Tickets]

Oct. 9 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena (was April 20) [Tickets]

Oct. 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center (was May 14) [Tickets]

Oct. 15 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center (was May 10) [Tickets]

Oct. 17 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena (was April 18) [Tickets]

Dec. 1 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena (was April 16) [Tickets]

Dec. 3 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Santa Ana Star Center (was April 14) [Tickets]

Dec. 5 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena (was April 12) [Tickets]