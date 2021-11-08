Foo Fighters to Star in New Horror-Comedy Film ‘Studio 666′

When Foo Fighters spoke of recording their Medicine at Midnight album in what they believed to be a haunted house, who knew they were also laying the groundwork to star in a new horror-comedy film? But that's the case, as it's now been revealed that the band will be front and center for a long-in-the-works film titled Studio 666.

According to Deadline, the band's ever growing media expansion will now include a film that's expected to arrive on Feb. 25. The premise of the film may sound familiar to those who kept up with the recording of their latest album - the band moves into an Encino estate to record their latest album only to find that things aren't what they seem to be. As a result, they're left to battle supernatural forces that threaten both their album and their lives.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film,” Grohl said in a statement. “Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fuck you up.”

Grohl has taken more steps toward the film world in recent years, with the Sound City documentary and the Sonic Highways docuseries both helping to raise the band's profile beyond the music world.

Open Road Films

The film, based on a story by Grohl, with a script by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, has been picked up by Open Road Films and will also star comedienne Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. The film with directed by BJ McDonnell.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Foo Fighters for a movie sure to make audiences scream and laugh,” Open Road’s Tom Ortenberg said. “The Foos bring their comedic chemistry and the musical talent we all love to the big screen in this hysterical horror film.”

“Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture,” McDonnell added. “I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school 'Band' movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like the Beatles Help!, The Monkees Head, or KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park. Take that '60s / '70s old school band film fun, mix it with horror and Studio 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

In addition to Grohl's story idea and the band's involvement in the film, the band's members are also among the executive producers on the movie.