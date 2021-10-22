Foo Fighters Now Have a TATENOKAWA Sake

Foo Fighters are celebrating their 25th anniversary and the release of their new album, Medicine at Midnight, by collaborating with TATENOKAWA to create an original sake: Foo Fighters × Tatenokawa Junmai Daiginjo Hansho Gin. "Hansho Gin" translates to "Midnight Silver." You can watch the promotional video for the collab below.

Dave Grohl, the founding member of Foo Fighters and former Nirvana drummer, is reportedly a known lover of sake, according to the TATENOKAWA website.

The promotional video, uploaded to the band's official Youtube channel, features brewers filmed in black and white while creating the sake. The band's track "Shame Shame" from the new album plays in the background.

The caption of the visual reads: “To commemorate the release of Medicine At Midnight, Japanese sake brand 'TATENOKAWA,' that produces top-quality Junmai Daiginjo sake, has collaborated with Foo Fighters. Based on the preference of the sake-loving band members, TATENOKAWA has specially created two types of Daiginjo sake. Please enjoy ‘HANSHO (Midnight)’ while listening to their fantastic new album.”

There are two variations of the sake, Junmai Daiginjo HANSHO BLUE and Junmai Daiginjo HANSHO SILVER. According to the website, HANSHO BLUE is "Inspired by the pop aspects of their sound, it has a gorgeous aroma and a light sweetness. Just sweet enough to drink after a long day and let the flavours wash over and into you."

HANSHO SILVER, on the other hand, was inspired by "the band's rock aspects." It has, "a well-structured mouthfeel and a dignified appearance."

TATENOKAWA, which translates in English to "CASTLE BROOK," was the first Junmai Daiginjo-only brewery in the Ginjo Kingdom of Yamagata. Junmai Daiginjo, is regarded as the highest grade of sake, according to Japan Today.

"'Junmai' refers to a pure sake, made from only rice, water and koji mould, with no extra alcohol added, while 'Daiginjo' is the term used for sake containing rice that has been highly polished, with at least 50-percent of the outer grain layer removed. This results in a sake that is easy to drink, with an elegant balance between acidity and umami."

The sake is made with 100-percent locally sourced Dewa rice from Yamagata Prefecture. TATENOKAWA describes this sake as a combination that will, “heal your daily fatigue and permeate your entire body."

"We plan to make sake popular again by spreading sake culture and tradition throughout Japan and beyond," the brand says in the description of the promotional video. "As Japanese Cuisine becomes more and more popular throughout the world, so too does sake. Our goal is to make sake that appeals to and is recognized by people globally."

Visit the TATENOKAWA website here to see where you can grab a bottle.

Foo Fighters X TATENOKAWA promotional video