At the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles Tuesday night (Sept. 27), Black Sabbath bass legend Geezer Butler was joined onstage by Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and former Skid Row lead singer Sebastian Bach to cover classic Sabbath songs. They were flanked by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett.

The concert at L.A.'s Kia Forum was the second official concert in honor of Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died at age 50 in March. Another occurred at London's Wembley Stadium earlier this month. Other big rock teams-up at the L.A. show included Rush members with Grohl, Tool's Danny Carey and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Miley Cyrus singing with Def Leppard and Wolfgang Van Halen playing Van Halen songs.

Hawkins wasn't only a Foo Fighter. Before he joined Grohl's band in 1997, he backed Alanis Morissette and Sass Jordan. Later, he led The Coattail Riders, Chevy Metal and Birds of Satan. Last year, he co-founded the rock supergroup NHC with Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney.

The exact cause of Hawkins' death remains publicly unknown after he died in Bogota, Colombia, on March 25. The Foos were there to play Festival Estereo Picnic. A preliminary toxicology report and the finding that his heart weighed more than normal were reported.

Below, see fan-captured footage of the Sabbath tunes from the second Hakwins tribute — "Paranoid" and "Supernaut" — performed by the group featuring Butler, Ulrich and Bach.

Foo Fighters ft. Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich + Sebastian Bach - "Paranoid" + "Supernaut" (Black Sabbath Covers) [Live; Sept. 27, 2022]