Miley Cyrus Sings With Def Leppard + Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert brought a variety of musical highlights Tuesday night (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, serving as a peak inside the many influences that thrived in the late drummer's mind. One of the highlights came when a trio of Def Leppard members stepped up to rock a couple of classic tracks, with a little assistance from Miley Cyrus, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and their backing vocalists.

First up in the performance came the band's standout 1983 single "Rock of Ages" from the Pyromania album, but not without frontman Joe Elliott first sharing an anecdote."Thirty years ago, Phil [Collen] walked into a guitar store in Laguna Hills and a 20-year-old kid sold him a bunch of guitar strings," recalled Elliott. "And about four or five years later, we did Top of the Pops in England and this kid walks into the dressing room, and [Phil] says, 'What the fuck are you doing here?' He was playing drums for Alanis Morissette and that was Taylor Hawkins."

The lineup led by Elliott, Collen and Rick Savage, along with Wilson, Grohl, Smear, Shiflett and the backing vocalists then rocked out "Rock of Ages" in Hawkins honor. You can see fan-shot video of that performance below.

Watch Def Leppard, Foo Fighters + Weezer's Pat Wilson Play "Rock of Ages"

But that was just the precursor to adding a special guest to this lineup. Miley Cyrus was introduced to the crowd, then joining the collective to take on another Pyromania hit from 1983, "Photograph," which served as the band's breakout single.

Cyrus, decked out in black with dark sunglasses, traded vocals with Elliott on the track, with both simultaneously yelling out their "whoa's." "I love you Taylor Hawkins. That was for you," said Cyrus toward the end of the performance. Get a closer look through fan-shot video below.

Watch Miley Cyrus Perform "Photograph" With Members of Def Leppard, Weezer + Foo Fighters

