Foo Fighters have just released "Under You", the second single off their forthcoming album, But Here We Are. They've also announced the global streaming event Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts.

Much like lead single "Rescued," "Under You" is another emotional affair as the band and, in particular, Dave Grohl, continue to grapple with the untimely passing of their dear friend and bandmate, drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Listen to the new song further down the page.

Regarding the approach to the new record, Foo Fighters' followup to 2012's Medicine at Midnight and their first since Hawkins' death, a press release stats, "A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, But Here We Are opens with newly released lead single 'Rescued,' the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between."

"Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are is in nearly equal measure the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band’s new life," the press release continues. "Sonically channelling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life."

The new album will be released on June 2. Meanwhile, the band will return to the stage on May 24, followed by a number of additional festival and headlining dates. See all the scheduled stops at the Foo Fighters' website and get tickets here.

The streaming event will premiere on May 21 at 3PM ET on May 21 at this location. Fans can expect debut performances of songs off But Here We Are, behind the scenes footage and more. On-demand repeat viewing will also be available through May 24.

Foo Fighters, "Under You" Lyrics

I woke up and walked a million miles today

I’ve been looking up and down for you

All this time it still feels just like yesterday

That I walked a million miles with you Over it

Think I’m getting over it

But, there’s no getting over it There are times that I need someone

There are times I feel like no one

Sometimes I just don’t know what to do

There are days I can’t remember

There are days that last forever

Someday I’ll come out from under you

Out from under you Someone said I’ll never see your face again

Part of me just can’t believe it’s true

Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes

This is how I’ll always picture you Over it

Think I’m getting over it

There’s no getting over It There are times that I need someone

There are times I feel like no one

Sometimes I just don’t know what to do

There are days I can’t remember

There are days that last forever

Someday I’ll come out from under you

Out from under you There are times I think it’s over

There are times I can’t recover

Sometimes I just don’t know what to do

There are days I can’t remember

There are days that last forever

Someday I’ll come out from under you

Out from under you

Foo Fighters, "Under You"

