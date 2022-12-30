See Newly-Surfaced Footage From One of Layne Staley’s Final Performances

Following the release of Alice in Chains' third self-titled album, Layne Staley mostly stayed out of the public eye, with the exception of a few shows. Footage of the band's concert in Detroit, Mich. on June 28,1996 has recently surfaced on YouTube, which was one of the singer's final performances ever.

The show took place at the Tiger Stadium in Detroit, and Alice were opening for KISS as part of their reunion tour. The video, which was previously unseen before it was uploaded to YouTube a few days ago, shows the band playing the Alice in Chains songs "Again" and "God Am."

Watch the clip below. The uploader made a note in the description about missing pieces of footage, which they patched with some footage from other videos.

According to Setlist.fm, these were the first two song's of the Seattle rockers' set that night, and it was the first time they ever played "God Am" live. They played a 10-song set in total, including the 1993 single "A Little Bitter," which was from the Last Action Hero soundtrack, and they closed with "Man in the Box."

Staley would perform for the last time just days later on July 3 in Kansas City. He recorded two more songs with Alice in Chains in '98 titled "Get Born Again" and "Died," and contributed vocals to a cover of Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall" the following year with a supergroup called Class of '99, along with Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, Stephen Perkins of Jane's Addiction and a few others. The singer was found dead in his condo in Seattle in April of 2002.

