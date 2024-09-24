How many of these forgotten 1994 rock radio hits do you remember?

Rock was certainly thriving in 1994. It was a year in which we mourned the death of Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, celebrated the revival of punk rock with Green Day and The Offspring and spent a summer embracing the darkness of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" and Nine Inch Nails' The Downward Spiral album. These are all musical memories that have stood the test of time and continue to be reinforced with radio play 30 years later.

But not every 1994 rock radio hit has enjoyed that legacy status. In fact, we'd argue that most of these songs that initially achieved significant airplay at radio largely fell off the playlists never to return after the calendar flipped to the next year.

All of the songs in this collection were Top 10 songs for either Mainstream Rock or Alternative radio after being released as singles in 1994. If you're a fan of these bands, some might immediately be familiar and in some cases remain in these bands live setlists if they're still around.

We're guessing though that there are a few you don't recognize at all or probably haven't even thought of or heard since the year they were released.

Do you remember these forgotten rock radio hits from 1994? Keep track and see how many you recall.

