Report: Former Black Crowes Drummer Steve Gorman Sues Band Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties

The Black Crowes may be back together and touring again, but a former member still has issue with the group. Former drummer Steve Gorman is reportedly suing the band over unpaid royalties.

According to TMZ who obtained the legal documents, Gorman is alleging that he missed out on royalties from their past albums, though admitting he's not exactly sure how much he's owed.

According to the documents, Gorman claims the band recorded and released three albums in the mid-to-late 2000s and he feels he was shorted his share on the works after their initial reunion in 2005.

Gorman was an original member of the band, handling drums between 1989 and 2011 when they took their first break. After a four-year hiatus, he returned in 2005 until they took a second break in 2011. But a year later in 2012 they were back with Gorman once again in the fold until their breakup in 2015.

Upon the band's reunion in 2019, only Chris and Rich Robinson initially returned, with a new lineup of supporting players. Longtime bassist Sven Pipien later returned to the fold as well, but Gorman was not asked back.

The drummer shared his story in the 2019 memoir, "Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of The Black Crowes."