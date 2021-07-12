Former The Bunny the Bear Vocalist Chris ‘The Bear’ Hutka Has Died

Chris Hutka, the original clean vocalist ("The Bear") for the post-hardcore act The Bunny the Bear, has died, according to a statement from the band's founder and unclean vocalist, Matthew Tybor ("The Bunny").

Hutka contributed to all of the band's albums of electronic-tinged metalcore and experimental emo rock until 2014's Food Chain, including Stories, The Stomach for It and If You Don't Have Anything Nice to Say…, all released on Victory Records. However, he frequently left the group for brief periods, including in 2012 and 2013, before parting ways with the outfit for good in 2014.

"As some may have heard, our original singer Chris Hutka has passed away," Tybor revealed in a Facebook post last week (July 10). It included several images of him and the singer together.

He continued, "I've known Chris since I was 15, and we spent the better part of a decade causing trouble together, making music, having ins…and having outs. All while creating thousands of memories I will never forget."

Tybor added, "Chris had a massive heart, and an undeniable talent. The voice of an angel. Nothing will ever change the love I have for him, and I know many of you feel the same. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Rest In Peace man."

Subsequent singers in The Bunny the Bear have taken on numbered identifiers following Hutka's tenure — the band's current clean vocalist is Jake "The Bear 5.0" Reeves.

As of this posting, Hutka's cause of death has not been made public. Listen to some of The Bunny the Bear's music down below Tybor's message.

The Bunny the Bear, "Aisle"

The Bunny the Bear, "C'est Pas Si Loin"