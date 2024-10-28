Band Stops Show Early After Sound Engineer Allegedly Attacked Singer’s Wife + Fest Promoter

The Bunny the Bear stopped their show early this weekend after a sound engineer allegedly verbally attacked singer Matthew Tybor's wife and physically attacked the band's promoter.

The group was playing at the Hell Over Midway festival near Chicago on Saturday (Oct. 26). The band cut the show by two songs because, according to a post written by Tybor, their sound engineer screamed at his wife Brooke and physically assaulted their promoter Mel.

"The fact that the sound guy tonight… in Chicago… came to stage … during our set… and berated/verbally attacked MY WIFE… That’s never going to fly. I immediately stopped the set," Tybor wrote on Facebook.

The vocalist then alleged that the same engineer hit their promoter in the head with a microphone stand and was later arrested "on assault and outstanding warrants." He also shared photos of blood on his face and hand, but he clarified in the comments that they were "self-inflicted" injuries.

"He was only verbal towards Brooke, berating and screaming at her so I felt like I had to step in. But I feel horrible that he was physical with the promoter, crazy," he said of the alleged altercation, noting that the engineer was reportedly acting aggressive with some other acts at the festival too.

A similar situation occurred last week when Caleb Shomo called out a member of the audience at a Beartooth show in the U.K. for disrespecting his wife.

"I put on a show for these people who paid good money just like yourself, but you do not talk to anybody like that... I don't care who it is, especially not my fucking wife," the singer said from the stage.

Kudos to musicians defending their wives.