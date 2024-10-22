Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo Calls Out Audience Member for Disrespecting His Wife

You can add Beartooth's Caleb Shomo to the list of musicians stopping down a show to defend an audience member. But in this case, the audience member turned out to be his wife.

Shomo and his band were on tour in the U.K. playing the first of two nights on Monday (Oct. 21) at the O2 Academy in Birmingham when the incident occurred.

Though it's not clear what happened in the audience, Shomo stopped down the show to address what he was seeing in the crowd.

What Beartooth's Caleb Shomo Said

In video captured and shared on YouTube by The Core Belief, Shomo is seen addressing the audience member.

"I put on a show for these people who paid good money just like yourself, but you do not talk to anybody like that," the singer stated. He then added, "I don't care who it is, especially not my fucking wife, so why the ..." At that point, he stopped short of completing his thought as applause from the audience rang out over Shomo defending his wife.

As crowd chants against the heckler increased, Shomo then told the audience, "Everybody quiet down, quiet down. Don't encourage him. We're going to let them [security] take care of this."

Eventually returning to the front of the stage, an exasperated Shomo commented, "Alright, anyway .... Jesus!" He then shared, "I don't think anybody in the world needs to be talked to like that, but he messed with the wrong fucking person tonight."

READ MORE: Beartooth's Caleb Shomo Admits He Doesn't Like the Spotlight

See video of the incident below.

Beartooth's Caleb Shomo Calls Out Heckler for Disrespecting His Wife

Beartooth in 2024

Beartooth are continuing to tour in support of their latest album, The Surface. Deluxe edition versions are available now.

As stated, the group are currently making their way through the U.K. with Polaris and Landmarks providing supporting sets nightly. Dates are booked through Nov. 2 in Hamburg, Germany, bringing their touring year to a close.

The band does have a couple U.S. dates on the books for January as well. Get all ticketing info through the band's website.