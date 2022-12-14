Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Featured in Popular ‘Fortnite’ Video Game

The popular battle royale-styled online video game Fortnite has added a brand new Metallica "Master of Puppets" emote to the item shop, enabling gamers to express their love of metal with other players.

Developed by Epic Games and first released in 2017, the game (which is available to play on the computer, various consoles and mobile devices) offers a trio of different game modes, with tower defense-shooter and zombie survival options to complement the battle royale mode, which pits up to 100 players against each other until only one is left standing.

During gameplay character avatars can utilize emotes to exhibit short actions, such as dance/celebration moves and things of that nature. Now, gamers can use Fortnite's V-Bucks currency (which can be purchased using real world money — the 500 V-Bucks needed is roughly $3.50, per GameSpot) to unlock the "Master of Puppets" emote, which allows up to four avatars in all to jam on the title track to Metallica's historic 1986 album.

Each avatar occupies a different role in the band — guitars/vocals (James Hetfield), guitar (Kirk Hammett), bass (Robert Trujillo) and drums (Lars Ulrich). Unfortunately, you won't morph into any of Metallica's members as there are no character skins.

See what it looks like in the game in Fortnite's tweet below as well as a YouTube walkthrough of some gamers headbanging together during gameplay.

The all-time Metallica hit has experienced a massive surge in mainstream popularity this year and, prior to the Fortnite emote's release, the track was part of a major scene in the season finale of sci-fi TV series Stranger Things.

While "Master of Puppets" stole the spotlight in 2022, next year will be all about 72 Seasons, Metallica's follow-up to their 2016 album, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct. The record drops April 14 and a global tour will kick off two weeks later. See all those upcoming tour dates here and head to this location to get tickets.

Metallica, "Master of Puppets" Emote in Fortnite

Metallica, "Master of Puppets" Emote Being Used in Fortnite