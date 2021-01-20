Fozzy Guitarist Says Trump Was Best President of His Lifetime

Donald Trump has left the White House, and today (Jan. 20), Joe Biden has been inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. We've already compiled a list of rockers' reactions, but one that stood out was Fozzy Guitarist Billy Grey's, who said Trump was the best President of his lifetime.

"I don't care what you think about this and I'm gonna say it, God bless Trump! Best President of my lifetime!" Grey wrote in a post earlier today on his Facebook page. A few days ago, he shared a meme about having army security at the White House for the inauguration.

Apparently, several members of Fozzy are supporters of Trump. Bandmate and frontman Chris Jericho reportedly made several donations to Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.

Trump has been one of the most polarizing U.S. presidents in recent history, and his term saw some of the most drastic occurrences, especially in the final year — most notably, the COVID-19 pandemic, which we are still facing.

The president declared a National Emergency on March 13, 2020, and a series of nationwide lockdowns began. But as summer approached, restrictions loosened, and as of January 19, NPR reported that the U.S. had reached a death toll of 400,000 from the virus.

Before the pandemic stunned the world, the United States' unemployment rate was at 3.5 percent as of January 2020, which is the lowest it had been in 50 years. The median household income was up 2.3 percent, and the economy had grown 2.1 percent.

In April of 2020, unemployment quickly rose to 14.8 percent, according to a briefing by the Congressional Research Service. The government response to the surge was a $1,200 stimulus check to individuals, $2,400 to couples and $500 for dependents to offset living expenses. Considering the median mortgage payment for Americans in 2018 [via the U.S. Census Bureau] was $1,556, the stimulus payment was criticized as too little too late.

BBC revealed this past November that while the economy has had a strong recovery since the start of the pandemic, it's still not where it was at the top of 2020 just yet.

In the midst of the pandemic, social unrest was at an all-time high, especially after the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd by police officers. These tragedies led to the rise in Black Lives Matter protests around the nation, demanding justice for Black citizens.

Toward the end of his administration, Trump became the first president to be impeached twice when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 in an attempt to prevent the certification of Biden's victory.