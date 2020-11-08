Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes to Play Interactive Livestream

Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes are set to play a livestream event and you could have a significant say in how it all goes off. The band will play at the O2 Academy Brixton on Nov. 13 for their "Brixton By Request" show.

As part of this performance, fans will pick the setlist and they'll also have a chance to chat with the group via interactive screens that have been installed at the legendary London venue.

This show will also be notable as it will feature the live debut of tracks from the band's recently released Blossom Deluxe. The 2015 record was just reissued as a deluxe set for its fifth anniversary, complete with 15 previously unreleased recordings. It's available here.

This livestream event is set for Friday (Nov. 13) at 3PM ET / 12N PT. Fans can join the action via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets. The technology will allow fans to choose from multiple camera angles as well, as yet another interactive feature that allows them to make the show have a more personal touch.

Frank Carter says, “There are few places like O2 Academy Brixton, a venue where you feel the history every time you walk out onto the stage. Our sold out Brixton show a few years back was wild and we had to create a live album from it. This time around we’re gonna give even more energy to you at home - and can’t wait to get energy back - with our exclusive interactive live show on MelodyVR. See you there.”

Tickets for "Brixton By Request" are on sale now at this location.

Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes "Brixton By Request" Livestream Teaser

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes