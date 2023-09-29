24 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 24 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
Aeturnus, Philosopher
Genre: black/death metal
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
No new song available.
Auragraph, New Standard
Genre: synthwave
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Calling Hours, Say Less
Genre: punk/emo
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Dark Rainbow
Genre: punk/alt-rock
Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024
Pre-order here.
Gnaw Their Tongues, The Cessation of Suffering
Genre: experimental/noise/industrial
Release Date:
Pre-order here.
Grave Secrets, 'Til Your Lungs Fall Out
Genre: punk
Release Date: Oct. 27
No pre-order available.
Helga, Wrapped in Mist
Genre: atmospheric doom metal
Release Date: Nov. 24
Pre-order here.
Hold My Own, In My Way EP
Genre: hardcore
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Hugo's Voyage, Inception
Genre: melodic rock/AOR
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Lake Malice, Post-Genesis EP
Genre: nu-metal/industrial rock
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Light Beams, Wild Life
Genre: post-punk
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Lil Lotus, Nosebleeder
Genre: emo rap/post-hardcore
Release Date:
Pre-order here.
Mouth For War, Bleed Yourself
Genre: brutal metalcore
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
My Octopus Mind, Sabretooth Monkey
Genre: psychedelic rock
Release Date: Nov. 3
No pre-order available.
Dave Neabore, Star Feels EP
Genre: cinematic synthwave
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Neck Deep, Neck Deep
Genre: pop-punk
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024
Pre-order here.
Neurectomy, Overwrought
Genre: brutal/technical death metal
Release Date: Nov. 17
No pre-order available.
One Master, The Names of Power
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Nov. 24
Pre-order here.
Racetraitor, Creation and the Timeless Order of Things
Genre: hardcore punk
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Receiver, Whispers of Lore
Genre: traditional heavy metal
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Robots of the Ancient World, 3737
Genre: psychedelic stoner doom metal
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Serpents Oath, Revelation
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Nov. 24
No new song or pre-order available.
TIFFY, So Serious
Genre: soft punk
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Venus, Obscured Until Observed
Genre: technical thrash
Release Date: Nov. 14
Pre-order here.
Year of the Knife, No Love Lost
Genre: metallic hardcore
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.