24 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 24 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

Aeturnus, Philosopher

Genre: black/death metal

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

No new song available.

Auragraph, New Standard

Genre: synthwave

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Calling Hours, Say Less

Genre: punk/emo

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Dark Rainbow

Genre: punk/alt-rock

Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024

Pre-order here.

Gnaw Their Tongues, The Cessation of Suffering

Genre: experimental/noise/industrial

Release Date:

Pre-order here.

Grave Secrets, 'Til Your Lungs Fall Out

Genre: punk

Release Date: Oct. 27

No pre-order available.

Helga, Wrapped in Mist

Genre: atmospheric doom metal

Release Date: Nov. 24

Pre-order here.

Hold My Own, In My Way EP

Genre: hardcore

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Hugo's Voyage, Inception

Genre: melodic rock/AOR

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Lake Malice, Post-Genesis EP

Genre: nu-metal/industrial rock

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Light Beams, Wild Life

Genre: post-punk

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Lil Lotus, Nosebleeder

Genre: emo rap/post-hardcore

Release Date:

Pre-order here.

Mouth For War, Bleed Yourself

Genre: brutal metalcore

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

My Octopus Mind, Sabretooth Monkey

Genre: psychedelic rock

Release Date: Nov. 3

No pre-order available.

Dave Neabore, Star Feels EP

Genre: cinematic synthwave

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Neck Deep, Neck Deep

Genre: pop-punk

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Pre-order here.

Neurectomy, Overwrought

Genre: brutal/technical death metal

Release Date: Nov. 17

No pre-order available.

One Master, The Names of Power

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Nov. 24

Pre-order here.

Racetraitor, Creation and the Timeless Order of Things

Genre: hardcore punk

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Receiver, Whispers of Lore

Genre: traditional heavy metal

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Robots of the Ancient World, 3737

Genre: psychedelic stoner doom metal

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Serpents Oath, Revelation

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Nov. 24

No new song or pre-order available.

TIFFY, So Serious

Genre: soft punk

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Venus, Obscured Until Observed

Genre: technical thrash

Release Date: Nov. 14

Pre-order here.

Year of the Knife, No Love Lost

Genre: metallic hardcore

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.