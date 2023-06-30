Year of the Knife vocalist Madi Watkins is in critical condition after the band's van collided with an 18-wheeler truck, leaving other members with serious injuries as well. A GoFundMe has been launched to aid with medical bills and other expenses.

The accident occurred earlier this week, confirmed by the metallic hardcore group on Twitter the following day, where they revealed, "We got in a REALLY bad accident. Everyone's alive. We're stuck in [Salt Lake City, Utah].

Guitarist Brandon Watkins offered a brief update after noting it had been "easily [the] worst day of my entire life." He reiterated that all of the members are alive, "but things aren't good." Turning his attention to Watkins, he urged support as "she needs everything everyone's got [right now]" and informed those close to the vocalist to reach out to him for updates.

READ MORE: 'Why Didn't My Favorite Band Play My City?' - Band Manager Explains Tour Routing

TownLift Park City News reports that the van rear-ended the semi-truck on I-80 and that two people were extricated from the wreckage.

Since, a GoFundMe has been launched, eclipsing the $100,000 goal in less than 24 hours. Among that 2,500-plus donations is a sizable contribution from U.K. metalcore vets Architects, who chipped in $5,000.

In the fundraiser's description, Year of the Knife also confirm the injuries sustained by other members. Andy and Aaron Kisielewski both have "broken legs and other trauma," while Brandon Watkins suffered a concussion.

Madi Watkins remains in critical condition as of yesterday afternoon (June 29) and is dealing with "head and spinal injuries and a few broken bones."

The GoFundMe description reads in full:

Hi, we are raising funds for our friends Madi, Brandon, Andy and Aaron who are band members in Year of the Knife. Last night, the band was driving from SLC to Colorado Springs when they collided with an 18-wheeler. Andy & Aaron both sustained broken legs and other trauma. Brandon is concussed. Madi is in critical condition with head and spinal injuries and a few broken bones.As we wait for additional information on their conditions, we are doing the best we can to alleviate any stress possible. As you can assume, their touring van is totaled. The van also doubles as Madi and B's sole vehicle so this will impact them in more ways than just touring. Madi and B also run their brand, Candy Corpse, that will continue to fulfill orders but other aspects may be halted for the foreseeable future. Due to these awful circumstance, we unfortunately have to think of the financial burden this will place on our friends. If you are able to help in any way, we all greatly appreciate it. We ask that you please share with your family and friends, and please send the 4 of them all the positive thoughts, energy, prayers, anything. We are so thankful that everyone is alive, but there is a long road ahead of them for recovery. Please consider donating to help with their medical bills and to keep them afoot while they are stuck in SLC. Thank you in advance.

Loudwire wishes all involved and impacted by this accident well and that Year of the Knife's members make a full recovery.

Year of the Knife, "Ctrl+C"